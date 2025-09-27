Watch: Bryson DeChambeau inches away from albatross Saturday in Ryder Cup fourballs

Bryson DeChambeau is heating up.

After earning his first point of this 45th Ryder Cup on Saturday morning, DeChambeau joined forces with Scottie Scheffler in the afternoon four-ball session. Four holes in, and DeChambeau nearly holed out for albatross.

The shot came at the par-5 fourth hole after DeChambeau mashed a 321-yard drive. With 193 yards left to the hole, DeChambeau launched a long iron that drew tightly, landed about 10 feet short of the hole, bounced once, and then rolled just past the right side of the cup.

Bryson DeChambeau nearly holes it for an ALBATROSS on the par 5 4th. 😤 pic.twitter.com/5IsFNXLeYV — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) September 27, 2025

The conceded eagle tied the match back up for he and Scheffler against Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose.

DeChambeau is pairing with Scheffler for the third time in the Ryder Cup. They went 1-0-1 together, both times in fourballs, in 2021. DeChambeau’s other five matches in team play have come with five different partners; his foursomes win with Cameron Young on Saturday morning marked just the second full, non-singles point of DeChambeau’s Ryder Cup career.