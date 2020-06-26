Watch: Bryson DeChambeau nearly drives 9th hole at TPC River Highlands

Bryson DeChambeau is using that newfound distance to his advantage.

DeChambeau wailed away on driver on TPC River Highlands’ 389-yard ninth hole and nearly drove the green. His tee shot sailed over the dogleg and bounded just left of the green, 20 yards from the flag.

His 358-yard drive was the longest on that hole since 2008, when J.B. Holmes blasted a 365-yarder.

From there he pitched to 6 feet and rolled in the birdie putt to make the turn in 4-under 31, just three shots off the lead.

On his front nine alone, DeChambeau had four drives of at least 345 yards.

Of course, on the next hole, the 10th, DeChambeau’s drive caught the cart path and rolled out to 428 yards. He missed the green with his 47-yard wedge shot and missed the 7-footer for par.