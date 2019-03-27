This would be one heck of a par save in any format, but it was definitely more irritating to Russell Knox in match play.

Bryson DeChambeau's tee ball at the par-3 fourth appeared on line but somehow ricocheted into the long grass and rocks left of the green.

After a search just to find the thing, DeChambeau identified his ball, impressively hacked it out across the green and rolled in a 15-footer for the fringe to tie Knox, who merely two-putted from 46 feet.

The matching pars kept the DeChambeau and Knox all square through four holes.