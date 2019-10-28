Watch: Bubba goes Full Bubba, takes absurd line into wrong fairway

watson_1920_insta_screengrab.jpg
Instagram

When Bubba Watson's imagination and game are clicking on the same level, it's some of the most fun golf to watch on the PGA Tour.

The two-time Masters champion reminded golf fans of that during the final round at the Zozo Championship, when he took a preposterous line from the tee box on the par-5 sixth hole at Narashino Country Club, intentionally hitting it into an adjacent fairway by squeezing his drive between between a tee sign and a tree.

Sure, the gamble only resulted in a par ... and sure, his 5-over 75 final round only resulted in a T-51 finish, but as he said in his Instagram caption, he got to have some fun.

And fun is what Bubba Golf is all about.

