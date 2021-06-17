With 300-plus yards staring Bubba Watson in the face during the first day of the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines' par-5 ninth, he bent it like Bubba off the deck.

Usually a shot someone tries when their drive rolls 10 yards off the tee and they go "screw it," this is something we've seen before from Watson. And this time he perfected it, ripping his pink driver, over 300 yards away from the green, to within 50 feet of the hole. He two-putted for a birdie, putting him even on the day.

He followed that with two pars and two bogeys before a birdie on No. 15 got the crowd chanting "Bu-bba, Bu-bba!"

The two-time Masters winner finished the day at 1-over 72.