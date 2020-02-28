Watch: Callum Shinkwin hits worst, then luckiest shot ever at Oman Open

Getty Images

A terrible shot with a great result. 

On the par-4 18th in the second round of the Oman Open, Callum Shinkwin found himself with a bad lie with the ball well below his feet on his second shot. 

He hacked it out and the ball didn’t travel far in the air. Shinkwin's ball hit the rocks in the penalty area, then hit the rocks again and again. 

Shinkwin is seen in the back of the video with his hands on his hips watching the action unfold. 

His ball ended up in the grass in maybe the luckiest break ever, and he, his caddie and playing partners couldn't help but laugh.

Shinkwin went on to double bogey the final hole to shoot 2-under 70, which landed him tied for tenth place on the leaderboard going into the weekend in Oman.

News & Opinion

Garcia, Shinkwin share lead at KLM Open

BY Associated Press  — 

Sergio Garcia and Callum Shinkwin shot 6-under 66s and shared the lead at 15 under after the third round of the KLM Open on Saturday.
News & Opinion

Shinkwin fires opening 66 to lead KLM Open

BY Associated Press  — 

Callum Shinkwin made five birdies and an eagle Thursday on his way to a 6-under 66 and a one-shot lead after the first round of the 100th edition of the KLM Open.
News & Opinion

Shinkwin leads Czech Masters after opening 66

BY Associated Press  — 

Callum Shinkwin shot an opening 6-under 66 Thursday to take the lead at the Czech Masters at the Albatross Golf Resort near Prague.