Watch: Cameron Davis eagle par 4 after drive hits rocks, other stuff

It may be a '2' on the scorecard, but Cam Davis' eagle on the par-4 16th hole Thursday at The Northern Trust wasn't your everyday '2.'

Davis overcooked a cut into the 283-yard par 4's green, so much so that a splash seemed almost certain. However, the ball caught a rock, took a huge bounce and disappeared from view.

A few seconds later, the ball was back rolling on the green before coming to rest about 10 feet away.

So, what did it hit off of after the rocks? A tree? The grandstands? The TV tower?

Whatever it was, Davis got mighty lucky.

