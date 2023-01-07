×

Watch: Cameron Young hits putt that ends up over 150 feet from hole

Kapalua may be generous giver of birdies and eagles, especially when the winds are down. But that doesn't mean it is totally defenseless.

Ask Cameron Young. He'll tell you about his 15th hole Saturday at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Young found the green in two shots at the 527-yard par-5, leaving himself about 56 feet for eagle. However, his putt was fast, and downgrain, and Young's ball zoomed past the hole and eventually trickled off the front of the putting surface.

It ended up 150 feet, 11 inches from the hole.

Even worse, Young's fourth shot, a pitch, suffered a similar fate. Finally, Young hit his fifth to 6 feet and made his bogey putt.

Golf Central

Watch: JT consoles Homa after near-ace at TOC

BY Brentley Romine  — 

Max Homa came within inches of a hole-in-one Saturday at Kapalua. Justin Thomas was just as heartbroken.
Golf Central

How Keegan lost 30 lbs in less than 5 months

BY Brentley Romine  — 

With a meat-heavy diet and lots of cardio, Keegan Bradley lost 30 pounds in less than five months.
Golf Central

Spaun unbothered by untucked-shirt haters

BY Brentley Romine  — 

With Rickie Fowler no longer a mainstay in the Sentry Tournament of Champions field, Puma Golf seems to have found a new subject for its annual Kapalua activation.