Watch with caution: Worst shank of all time on No. 1 at St. Andrews

On Friday, Zac Blair asked his Twitter followers a simple question:

Immediately, followers mentioned shots from stars like Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson alongside stories of their children or significant others hitting shots they’ll never forget.

But one response to Blair’s tweet stood out among the rest.

A user named Tom tweeted “My brother’s friends first shot at St. Andrews is unforgettable.” And he’s right. The man's shot also went … straight right.

It might be the worst shank ever, and we wouldn't throw that around lightly. Watch with caution:

No offense to that guy, but how do you miss that fairway?