Charles Barkley's struggle with his golf swing has been, um ... well documented.

But the basketball Hall of Famer and NBA broadcaster recently debuted a new and improved swing, and he was showing it off during "The Match" afterparty at TopGolf in Las Vegas.

After calling the action between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson on Friday, Barkley stole the show with this yip-free stripe, captured on video by LPGA pro Alison Lee.

If Sir Charles can keep his swing trending in this direction, dead-last at next year's American Century Championship could be up for grabs.