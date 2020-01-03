Watch how far Reavie's ball spins back before dropping for eagle

Getty Images

Standing below the 15th green on the Plantation Course, Chez Reavie had 66 yards to the back-left pin position.

He probably carried his approach closer to 76 yards.

Making the total displacement something like 86 yards.

Also, it went in.

Reavie is back at Kapalua after an 11-year absence. He made his first Tournament of Champions start back in 2009 thanks to his win at the '08 Canadian Open and is back in 2020 via his victory at last year's Travelers Championship.

The 38-year-old is 1 under for the week following rounds of 74-71. 

