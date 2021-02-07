Watch: The clutch chip-in that won Brooks Koepka the Phoenix Open

Getty Images

Sitting five shots back of leaders Jordan Spieth and Xander Schuaffele through 54 holes of the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Brooks Koepka believed he still had a chance.

“Anything can happen in those closing four or five holes,” Koepka said Saturday afternoon at TPC Scottsdale.

A day later Koepka proved himself prophetic. He won his second Phoenix Open title on Sunday after a thrilling back nine that included three straight birdies, at Nos. 13-15, and a chip-in eagle at the short par-4 17th.

Tied for lead at 17 under, Koepka hit his drive at the penultimate hole to about 30 yards from the hole. He then hit a perfect pitch that landed on the fringe, took a few hops and then rolled into the middle of the cup.

Koepka’s closing 6-under 65 got him in the clubhouse at 19 under, which ended up being good enough for a one-shot victory.

Golf Central

Before win, Koepka wondered if he'd ever be same

BY Brentley Romine  — 

Brooks Koepka's win Sunday in Phoenix came after nearly two injury riddled years during which Koepka wondered if he'd ever return to his elite form.
Golf Central

Spieth encouraged despite Sunday sputter

BY Brentley Romine  — 

Jordan Spieth went from 54-hole co-lead to T-4 after shooting 72 in the final round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open.
News & Opinion

Koepka eagles way to 8th Tour win at WMPO

BY Associated Press  — 

Brooks Koepka eagled the par-4 17th, one of two on the day, en route to winning the Waste Management Phoenix Open.