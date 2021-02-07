Watch: The clutch chip-in that won Brooks Koepka the Phoenix Open

Sitting five shots back of leaders Jordan Spieth and Xander Schuaffele through 54 holes of the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Brooks Koepka believed he still had a chance.

“Anything can happen in those closing four or five holes,” Koepka said Saturday afternoon at TPC Scottsdale.

A day later Koepka proved himself prophetic. He won his second Phoenix Open title on Sunday after a thrilling back nine that included three straight birdies, at Nos. 13-15, and a chip-in eagle at the short par-4 17th.

Tied for lead at 17 under, Koepka hit his drive at the penultimate hole to about 30 yards from the hole. He then hit a perfect pitch that landed on the fringe, took a few hops and then rolled into the middle of the cup.

Koepka’s closing 6-under 65 got him in the clubhouse at 19 under, which ended up being good enough for a one-shot victory.