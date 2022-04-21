×

Watch: Collin Morikawa holes out for eagle early at the Zurich Classic

The team of Collin Morikawa and Viktor Hovland entered the Zurich Classic as the betting favorite in the PGA Tour’s lone team event, and they’re already off to a great start in Thursday's fourballs.

The duo started on No. 10, and after finding the fairway at the par-4 13th, Morikawa took out a wedge from 94 yards and sent a spinner just behind the hole that worked its way down the slope and into the cup.


The hole-out eagle moved the one-time Ryder Cup foes to 3 under early in their round. And after Hovland made birdie at No. 15, Morikawa holed out again – this time from a little closer, and for birdie – at the par-3 17th.

