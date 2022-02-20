Watch: Collin Morikawa nearly walks into Justin Thomas’s swing at Genesis

Crisis averted.

Right before Thomas was about to tee off on Riviera's par-4 10th in the final round of the Genesis Invitational, a person mysteriously appeared from behind the Hyundai Genesis left of the tee box. When a bunch of "whoas" entered Thomas' ears before his swing, he picked up his head and it was Collin Morikawa, one of his final-round playing partners.

Morikawa didn't appear to realize Thomas was teeing off as he walked into the tee box and jumped as soon as he realized Thomas was seconds away from hitting. When the gallery realized who it was, "Collin" chants emerged along with a few laughs as Morikawa jumped into the tent, laughing about the incident, too.

Morikawa, though, would prolong the smiles, shaking off the incident quickly by holing out for eagle on No. 10 as he continues to climb the leaderboard.