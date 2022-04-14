Watch: Corey Conners aces the seventh hole at Harbour Town Golf Links

Eagles are always fun. They’re even more fun when they come on a par 3.

Corey Conners stepped onto the tee at the 187-yard, par-3 seventh, his 16th hole of the day, at 3 under par.

The sweet-swinging Canadian sent a baby-draw up into a light breeze that landed softly and rolled right in the middle of the cup for an ace.

“The wind was blowing from left to right, and I seem to like that wind direction – it holds my natural shot shape pretty straight,” he said. “So I was trying to be aggressive, hit a solid 7-iron there, just trying to make sure I covered the front of the green where I know the ball kind of releases to where the pin was. …

“That was a great shot. Definitely one that I’ll be able to draw on for the rest of the week hopefully.”

Conners, who recorded his third consecutive top-10 finish at the Masters last week, kept the putter in the bag and walked off the seventh green just three shots back of Cameron Young, who fired an 8-under 63 in Thursday’s first round.

This was Conners’ fourth ace in the past three seasons on Tour – the most of any player.

“It’s pretty cool,” he said. “There’s a lot of luck involved to make it. If you hit enough solid iron shots, you’ll get lucky time and time again. So it’s been pretty awesome to have four. Hopefully they keep coming, but I’m probably done for a while now.”

There was nearly a second hole-in-one Thursday morning at the seventh, as Hank Lebioda clanked one off the flagstick, resulting in an easy birdie.

Lebioda finished his first round at 1 under par.