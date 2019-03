Cristie Kerr made a hole-in-one in the first round of the Kia Classic and then celebrated like she just won a car.

Which she did, a 2020 Kia Telluride, to be exact.

Kerr holed a 9-iron from 143 yards on the par-3 14th and then reacted appropriately alongside playing competitor Eun-Hee Ji, who, coincidentally, aced the 14th last year en route to beating Kerr.

Kerr finished with a 2-over 74. But new cars make great consolation prizes.