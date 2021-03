Denny McCarthy recorded the first hole-in-one of the 2021 Players Championship on Friday, acing the par-3 third hole.

McCarthy, who began on the back nine at TPC Sawgrass, holed out from 164 yards for his first career PGA Tour hole-in-one.

The 1 moved McCarthy to 6 under par in the championship and one off the lead, held by overnight leader Sergio Garcia.