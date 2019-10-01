Watch: Euro Tour's hilarious 'Content Committee' helps with rebrand

The European Tour's "Content Committee" is constantly delivering.

Whether it's cats ... playing the piano or a show hosted by Colin Montgomerie called "Monty's Pythons," the braintrust of Tommy Fleetwood, Henrik Stenson, Lee Westwood, Thomas Bjorn, and Eddie Pepperell are full of great ideas.

And now, according to their latest viral video, they've been tasked with rebranding the European Tour with something not funny at all, a totally foreign concept to these guys.

Luckily, European Tour CEO Keith Pelley followed it up with a statement explaining it further.

"Today marks an exciting new chapter in the history and the modern evolution of the European Tour as we unveil our new brand identity along with our new website and app," said Pelley. "We have found ourselves in a position where our organization had accelerated beyond our brand, but the fresh, modern identity we have unveiled today, flanked by our strapline ‘Driving Golf Further’ and underpinned by our three pillars of being innovative, inclusive and global, unequivocally reflects where we are at now. This is us. This is the European Tour as we head into 2020."

So the big question remains, can the "Content Committee" exist somewhere in the realm of this rebrand?

Only time will tell.