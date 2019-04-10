Watch: Finau changes shoe before hitting shot on No. 7 in Par 3 Contest

A year after dislocating his left ankle celebrating an ace on the seventh hole of Augusta National's Par 3 Course, Tony Finau came prepared.

Before hitting his tee shot on the seventh hole Wednesday in the Par 3 Contest, Finau changed his left shoe, putting on the Finau1 shoe that he and Nike revealed as part of an April Fool's Day announcement.

.@TonyFinaugolf came prepared for the Par 3 Contest this year. pic.twitter.com/vEXwv9opeZ — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 10, 2019

Finau made par on the hole, but more importantly he didn't dislocate his ankle again.