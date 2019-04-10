Watch: Finau changes shoe before hitting shot on No. 7 in Par 3 Contest

A year after dislocating his left ankle celebrating an ace on the seventh hole of Augusta National's Par 3 Course, Tony Finau came prepared.

Before hitting his tee shot on the seventh hole Wednesday in the Par 3 Contest, Finau changed his left shoe, putting on the Finau1 shoe that he and Nike revealed as part of an April Fool's Day announcement.

Finau made par on the hole, but more importantly he didn't dislocate his ankle again.

