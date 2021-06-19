Watch: Flagstick strikes again at U.S. Open as Sergio Garcia gets rejected

Getty Images

The flagsticks are becoming a legitimate defense at Torrey Pines.

After first-round denials to Martin Laird and Phil Mickelson, the ricochet action continued with Sergio Garcia on Saturday at the U.S. Open. Garcia was facing about 50 yards into the green for his fourth shot at the par-5 13th hole – he had chunked his third from 105 yards – when his pitch clanged off the stick and sent the ball trundling back toward Garcia.

The ball nearly rolled all the way back to Garcia's feet, too.

After hitting his fifth shot well past the hole, Garcia then two-putted for double bogey to fall even further off the pace at 7 over.

 

