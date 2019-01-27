Watch: Folding chair saves Scott's drive from falling off cliff

By
Getty Images

Adam Scott already had his work cut out for him Sunday at the Farmers Insurance Open trying to chase down Justin Rose, but it could've been worse if not for a single folding chair.

On the par-4 fourth hole, the 2013 Masters champ pulled his drive well left and his ball was headed off a cliff and out of bounds ... until suddenly, it wasn't.

Scott's ball took a couple of bounces and ended up in a course marshal's unoccupied folding chair:

The 38-year-old Aussie took a drop from the chair and went on to save his par.

Trending Content

More articles like this