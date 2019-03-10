Francesco Molinari finished off a final-round 64 and staked himself to the clubhouse lead Sunday at the Arnold Palmer Invitational when he poured in a 44-foot putt from a very familiar position on Bay Hill's iconic 18th green.

Ahead by one in the final fairway, Molinari's approach at the 72nd hole stayed well left of the back-right pin, leaving him a swinging left-to-right putt that golf fans have seen Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy roll in to cap off API victories.

On Sunday, it was Molinari staking his claim to a red cardigan.

The putt put Molinari two clear of his nearest pursuer, 54-hole leader Matthew Fitzpatrick, who had seven holes left to play when the reigning champion golfer of the year walked off the course.