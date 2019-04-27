Watch: G-Mac holes out for eagle, celebrates with drink in fan's chair

Graeme McDowell found himself with a little extra time to kill on Saturday at the Zurich Classic, so he kicked back with a relaxed in the closest seat he could find.

The former U.S. Open champ holed out for eagle from 89 yards out on the par-4 16th hole, and he celebrated in a nearby seat by pretending to take a sip of the drink in the cupholder.

The late eagle got McDowell and partner Henrik Stenson within striking distance of the lead with one round to play at TPC Louisiana.

If they somehow pull off the comeback tomorrow, one could safely assume the celebratory sips will be real and they'll be spectacular.