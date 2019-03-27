Eddie Pepperell hit his approach shot to the par-4 first hole on Wednesday at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play to 21 feet.

But he never had a chance to putt for birdie.

That's because his opponent, Gary Woodland, piped a drive 314 yards and then jarred his second shot from 87 yards for an eagle-2 and the win.

Woodland also won Nos. 3 and 6, to take a 3-up lead through six holes.

Not to be outdone, Kevin Kisner also slam-dunked an approach shot, doing so to win the par-5 16th hole with an eagle. Kisner was 1 down to Ian Poulter, but that hole-out squared the match.