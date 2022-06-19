The U.S. Open tries everyone's patience. Come Sunday, that patience can finally give. Such was the case for Grayson Murray in the final round at The Country Club.

Though the video below says Murray was putting for a double bogey, it was actually for a 7 at the par-4 seventh. He narrowly missed and tapped in for an 8. He then heaved his putter in anger.

After a triple bogey at the ninth, to turn in 7-over 42, Murray hit an errant approach shot at the par-4 10th and then snapped his iron.

Murray loses cool at 2022 U.S. Open, wrecks clubs

He bogeyed Nos. 10 and 11 to drop to the bottom of the leaderboard at 17 over.