×

WATCH: Grayson Murray heaves putter, snaps iron in fits of anger at U.S. Open

Grayson Murray
NBC Sports

The U.S. Open tries everyone's patience. Come Sunday, that patience can finally give. Such was the case for Grayson Murray in the final round at The Country Club.

Though the video below says Murray was putting for a double bogey, it was actually for a 7 at the par-4 seventh. He narrowly missed and tapped in for an 8. He then heaved his putter in anger.

After a triple bogey at the ninth, to turn in 7-over 42, Murray hit an errant approach shot at the par-4 10th and then snapped his iron.

Murray loses cool at 2022 U.S. Open, wrecks clubs

Murray loses cool at 2022 U.S. Open, wrecks clubs

He bogeyed Nos. 10 and 11 to drop to the bottom of the leaderboard at 17 over.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Murray has final dig for Na, then agrees with him

BY Max Schreiber  — 

As Na announced his resignation from the PGA Tour this week, Murray took a final dig that stems from a quarrel earlier this year.
Golf Central

Na on dispute: 'Not exactly how it went down'

BY Max Schreiber  — 

Speaking to Gold Channel's Todd Lewis Wednesday in Mexico, Kevin Na said Murray's version of the story wasn't entirely accurate.
Golf Central

Murray, Na get heated in dispute at Vidanta

BY Max Schreiber  — 

A Twitter spat from January between Grayson Murray and Kevin Na was reignited — in person — this week at the Mexico Open.