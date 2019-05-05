Harris English wasn't having a back nine to remember Sunday at the Wells Fargo Championship. At least, not until he made it to the 18th.

With bogeys on Nos. 11 and 13, and a double bogey on the par-3 17th after hitting his tee shot in the water, English was looking for a lucky ending on the closing hole. That's exactly what he got.

Harris never really got anything going all week at Quail Hollow Club, finishing at 2 over after rounds of 71-71-72-72.

But a fortunate break off the rocks on his approach shot to the green, then a 46-footer for birdie to end his week may have lessened the sour taste after a ho-hum week.