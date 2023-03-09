Watch: Hayden Buckley makes hole-in-one at TPC Sawgrass' par-3 17th

Hayden Buckley, in just the second group to reach the 17th hole at the Stadium Course on Thursday, made a hole-in-one.

Buckley spun back a pitching wedge from 125 yards for the 11th-ever ace on the iconic par 3.

The eagle moved Buckley to 3 under par at The Players Championship. He also birdied the par-4 18th, his ninth hole of the round, and the par-4 first to grab sole possession of the early lead.

It was Buckley's second career hole-in-one, according to the PGA Tour, with his first coming in the opening round of the 2021 Shriners event.