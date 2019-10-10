Watch: Hideki schools Tiger, Rory, Jason in Japanese for skins promo

Every "big" event needs good promotion. Most, like "The Match" between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, fall flat. But this promotional video for The Challenge: Japanese Skins was surprisingly impressive.

In the video, Hideki Matsuyama is trying to teach Japanese to fellow skins game participants Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Jason Day. A few jokes, some decent acting - much better than Mickelson hugging a pile of cash.

The Challenge takes place Oct. 21 at Accordia Golf Narashino C.C. in Chiba, Japan, ahead of the PGA Tour's Zozo Championship. Golf Channel will air the event, beginning at midnight.