J.B. Holmes was gaining momentum on a long, challenging Sunday at Riviera Country Club. He had just birdied the par-4 10th hole, and then watched as Justin Thomas made bogey to turn what was a one-shot deficit for Holmes into a one-stroke lead.

Better yet, he wedged to inside of 4 feet on the next hole, the par-5 11th, to give himself a great look at another birdie.

Somehow, though, Holmes walked off the 11th green with bogey and again down by a shot.

ShotLink showed Holmes with 3 feet, 4 inches left for birdie. His par putt was slightly longer, at 4 feet, 11 inches. Luckily for Holmes, he was able to hole the 13-incher to avoid double.

But Holmes wasn't the only member of the final group to struggle on Riviera's Poa annua greens Sunday. Thomas, who lipped out a par putt to three-putt No. 10, four-putted the par-4 13th hole from 63 feet. He also missed putts from 8 feet and 2 feet, 8 inches.

3-putts or worse for Justin Thomas:



Previous 190 holes: 0

Last 4 holes: 2 pic.twitter.com/Z8PvN905c1 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 17, 2019

The four-putt by Thomas swung Holmes back into the solo lead, which turned into a two-shot advantage a hole later after Thomas three-putted the par-3 14th.