Watch: Maggert wins Champions finale with walk-off eagle holeout

Jeff Maggert walked away with the Charles Schwab Cup Championship win over Retief Goosen on Sunday on the third playoff hole without even pulling out his putter.  

Maggert ended the Champions Tour finale in thrilling fashion, holing a walk-off eagle from 123 yards on the par-4 17th hole and returning to the winner's circle for the first time in four years.

Not only did the shot break Maggert's winless streak and dash Retief Goosen's hopes at the tournament, but it also gave the Charles Schwab Cup title and $1 million bonus to Scott McCarron, who had finished second, third and fourth in the season-long race over the last three years.

