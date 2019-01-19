Watch: Kelly gets incredibly lucky break off lava to set up eagle

By
Getty Images

There are lucky breaks and then there is this one that Jerry Kelly got Saturday at the PGA Tour Champions' season opener, the Mitsubishi Electric Championship in Hawaii.

Sitting at 1 under through six holes of his final round (and 10 under overall), Kelly fanned his second shot well right at the par-5 seventh hole at Hualalai Golf Course. But then the unthinkable happened: His ball bounced off the lava twice, then hit the cart path and finally redirected off of a fan before settling on the green.

Of course, Kelly completed the crazy moment by sinking the long eagle putt.

