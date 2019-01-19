There are lucky breaks and then there is this one that Jerry Kelly got Saturday at the PGA Tour Champions' season opener, the Mitsubishi Electric Championship in Hawaii.

Sitting at 1 under through six holes of his final round (and 10 under overall), Kelly fanned his second shot well right at the par-5 seventh hole at Hualalai Golf Course. But then the unthinkable happened: His ball bounced off the lava twice, then hit the cart path and finally redirected off of a fan before settling on the green.

Of course, Kelly completed the crazy moment by sinking the long eagle putt.