Watch: Kelly practices in shorts, t-shirt in minus 45-degree polar vortex

Getty Images

With a polar vortex moving across the midwest, causing temperatures to drop well below zero, many people are being told to stay indoors to avoid frostbite or hypothermia.

But Jerry Kelly said no thanks. Kelly, who lives in Wisconsin, posted this video on Twitter, saying he “had to swing in -45 [degree] chill,” and get some practice in outdoors ... in shorts and a t-shirt, nonetheless. 

Kelly said it was “Rather cold,” yeah … Looks like it. 

