J.J. Henry aced the 202-yard, par-3 16th in Round 2 of the Puerto Rico Open. It's his fourth career hole-in-one on the PGA Tour.

Either he wasn't sure about the ball going in or, once you've made four aces, the novelty of it all loses effect. Most of us wouldn't know.

That got Henry to 3 under par, five strokes off the lead.