Watch: Niemann unleashes worm-burning drive at Kapalua

Getty Images

Joaquin Niemann developed a reputation as an amateur for hitting low, piercing drives. And with winds consistently blowing in the 20s and gusting up to 40 mph Sunday at Kapalua, Niemann's preferred ball flight served him well.

No drive was more impressive than the worm burner that Niemann struck at the par-4 13th. 

Golf Channel analyst Paul Azinger summed the drive up well.

“Not a lot of guys are able to do what he did right here,” Azinger said. “But this is a confident effort. One of his strengths is he can really manipulate his trajectory off the tee, but to be able to do this you kind of have to hood the [club]face down at the bottom, which he was able to do. Almost looked like he topped it, but I can assure you he hit the sweet spot dead center.”

