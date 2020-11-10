AUGUSTA, Ga. – Who knows what Sunday will hold for Jon Rahm, but it's been a special week thus far at the Masters Tournament.

Monday, Rahm aced the par-3 fourth hole in a practice round at Augusta National Golf Club. There was no footage of the actual ace, but Rahm did post to his Instagram account video of himself walking up to the hole and picking out his ball, saying his holed a 5-iron from 205 meters (224 yards).

Tuesday, on his 26th birthday, Rahm skipped a ball over the pond fronting the par-3 16th (an early-week Masters tradition for competitors), and watched as it ran perfectly across the green and into the hole. And, this time, there was video.