Watch: Jordan Spieth closes RBC Heritage Round 3 with brutal lip out from 18 inches

Jordan Spieth, admittedly, hasn’t been putting well. But his final miss Saturday afternoon at the RBC Heritage had nothing to do with his recent struggles and everything to do with a lapse in concentration.

Spieth was cruising along at 4 under with one hole to play in his third round at Harbour Town when he nearly dunked his approach shot for eagle from 172 yards out at the par-4 18th hole. His ball settled 12 feet from the hole, setting up a look at birdie that would’ve given Spieth a 5-under 66 and pushed him to 10 under, a shot back of leader Harold Varner III.

He'd miss the birdie roll, but that wasn’t all. With his ball now just 18 inches from the cup, Spieth quickly stepped up and tried to tap the ball in. He failed, his ball lipping out and forcing Spieth to close with an embarrassing bogey.

As a result, Spieth enters Sunday three shots off of Varner’s lead while also hoping that Saturday’s miscue won’t come back to haunt him.

