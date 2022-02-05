WATCH: Jordan Spieth hits shot from edge of cliff at Pebble Beach

Getty Images

Don't try this shot at home.

Jordan Spieth's tee shot at the par-4 eighth Saturday at Pebble Beach ended up inches from going over the cliff and into Stillwater Cove. With his ball a few feet past the hazard line, Spieth braved the lie and decided to play the shot. One wrong movement, however, could spell disaster.

With his left foot against the edge, Spieth hit his approach safely.

Though his second shot finished over the green, Spieth got up and down for par. It helped him complete a bogey-free, 5-under 31 front nine.

Crisis adverted – literally.

