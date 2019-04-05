After an opening, 4-under 68 that left him two shots off the 18-hole lead at the Valero Texas Open, most wondered how Jordan Spieth would follow up his performance on Day 2.

Pretty, pretty, pretty good.

After bogeys on two of his first three holes - having started on the back nine Friday - Spieth turned in 2-under 34. He remained at 6 under par, and two off the lead, when he reached the par-5 eighth. With 113 yards left for his third shot, Spieth holed a wedge for eagle and a share of the lead.

Spieth is vying for his first PGA Tour win since the 2017 Open Championship.