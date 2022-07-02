×

WATCH: Jordan Spieth plays golf with goats in Ireland ahead of Scottish double

Getty Images

Jordan Spieth fans may call this video: the goats and the G.O.A.T.

Spieth took in a round of golf at Lahinch Golf Club in Ireland on Saturday ahead of his Scottish fortnight, and he posted a clip to his Instagram of himself hitting an iron shot with a couple of goats right behind him in the fairway.

The Irish layout is known for its goats, a tradition that originated in the early 1900s when a club caddie named Tommy Walsh lived close to the old third tee and his goats would roam the property. They became reliable weather indicators; on days when weather would be poor, they'd stay around the clubhouse, and on good weather days, they would venture out to the sand hills.

Spieth, who is coming off a missed cut at the Travelers, is overseas for back-to-back events, the Scottish Open and The Open Championship at St. Andrews, where Spieth lost his bid at the Grand Slam with a T-4 finish in 2015. Spieth won The Open at Royal Birkdale two years later.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Fitzpatrick breaks top 10 of OWGR for first time

BY Patricia Duffy  — 

U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick has catapulted into the Official World Golf Ranking top 10 for the first time in his career.
Golf Central

Spieth battles illness, stays within arm's reach

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

Jordan Spieth battled illness to stay within arm's reach at the 122nd U.S. Open.
Golf Central

Spieth has stomach bug, to gut it out at TCC

BY Brentley Romine  — 

Jordan Spieth is battling a stomach bug entering Thursday's first round of the U.S. Open at The Country Club.