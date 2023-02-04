×

Watch: Jordan Spieth punches 7-iron onto 7th green at windy Pebble

Getty Images

High winds on the Monterey Peninsula suspended play at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, but not before we got to see Jordan Spieth club way up on the short par-3 seventh hole at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

With winds howling at nearly 20 mph and gusts reaching almost 30 mph, play was suspended at all three courses just after noon local time. At the time, Peter Malnati led by two shots at 12 under and was 6 under through 12 holes of his third round at Pebble.

Spieth was hovering just above the projected cut line, even after making an impressive par on the exposed 113-yard seventh hole, where he hit a punched 7-iron off the tee to 19 feet.

Spieth went on to bogey the par-4 eighth and double the par-4 ninth, and he was 3 over through nine holes, 1 under overall, when the horn blew.

