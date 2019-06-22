Back in the day, kids were seen across the country yelling 'Kobe!' when throwing anything away or when tossing laundry in the hamper. Now kids channel their inner Stephen Curry, even when dunking in chips on the PGA Tour.

After missing the cut in his two previous starts at the Memorial and U.S. Open, Justin Thomas is playing his first weekend at the Travelers Championship since making his return from a nagging wrist injury. All signs point to a healthy wrist now, especially after showcasing an impressive dunk at the par-4 ninth at TPC River Highlands.

The birdie at the ninth moved Thomas back to even on the day. After two birdies and two bogeys on the back, Thomas ended his third round with an even-par 70 and finds himself a ways back from the crop of leaders.