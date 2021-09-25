Watch: Justin Thomas, Daniel Berger (not playing) chug beers on first tee

Getty Images

How confident was Team USA after grabbing a 9-3 lead midway through play on Saturday at the Ryder Cup?

Confident enough to start chugging beers on the first tee ahead of the afternoon fourballs.

Justin Thomas and Daniel Berger – both sitting the second Day 2 session, it should be noted – were tossed a couple of beers from the crowd and after revving up the partisanship, they slammed the brews.

Thomas then spiked his can.

Berger and Thomas both played the morning foursomes. Thomas teamed with Jordan Spieth to win their match. Berger and Brooks Koepka lost their match.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Spieth, Rahm's caddie animatedly disagree

BY Brentley Romine  — 

A dispute over a drop between Jordan Spieth and Jon Rahm's caddie added to the growing list of extracurricular excitement.
Golf Central

'Bull...': Ruling miffs Koepka, Berger in defeat

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

Tempers flared in the opening foursomes match Saturday at the Ryder Cup – but there wasn’t a rift between the two teams.
Golf Central

DJ oldest U.S. player; only to play all five sessions

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

Dustin Johnson is the only player on the U.S. side to go all five sessions, on one of the youngest American Ryder Cup teams ever.