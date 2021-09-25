Watch: Justin Thomas, Daniel Berger (not playing) chug beers on first tee

How confident was Team USA after grabbing a 9-3 lead midway through play on Saturday at the Ryder Cup?

Confident enough to start chugging beers on the first tee ahead of the afternoon fourballs.

Justin Thomas and Daniel Berger – both sitting the second Day 2 session, it should be noted – were tossed a couple of beers from the crowd and after revving up the partisanship, they slammed the brews.

Thomas then spiked his can.

Berger and Thomas both played the morning foursomes. Thomas teamed with Jordan Spieth to win their match. Berger and Brooks Koepka lost their match.