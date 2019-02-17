Every now and then you see a Tour pro hit a stone-cold shank.

But you typically don't see it from a guy five clear of the field, and that guy tends not to save his par.

And yet — that's exactly what Justin Thomas did Sunday morning on the ninth hole at Riviera. Still working his way through the third round, Thomas made this wild par to make the turn in a bogey-free, 4-under 31.

The graphic depiction is no less impressive.

There remains more than a round to play at the Genesis Open, but if JT is out here shanking his way to pars, it's going to be an even longer day than expected for the chase pack behind him.