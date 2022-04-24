×

Watch: Kevin Kisner, Scott Brown combine for quintuple bogey at Zurich Classic

Getty Images

Kevin Kisner and Scott Brown played 17 holes of alternate shot in 3 under on Sunday at the Zurich Classic. Unfortunately, they also had to play TPC Louisiana's par-3 ninth hole.

Kisner and Brown combined to card a quintuple-bogey 8 after putting three balls in the water.

Brown hit the first wayward shot, a tee ball from 183 yards that drew too much, hitting the bank short and left before kicking into the water. Kisner then dropped about 30 yards out, but his pitch suffered a similar fate. But they weren't done, as Brown, from the same lie as Kisner, chunked their fifth shot in the penalty area.

Finally, Kisner pitched on and Brown sank the 13-footer for the quintuple bogey.

The pair ended up shooting 2-over 74, finishing solo 35th and beating just four teams who made the cut.

More articles like this
News & Opinion

Schauffele/Cantlay break Zurich 54-hole record

BY Associated Press  — 

Cantlay and Schauffele broke the 54-hole mark of 23 under. Blixt-Smith and Kisner-Brown set the 72-hole mark of 27 under in '17.
Golf Central

Grace takes penalty after drive lands in root

BY Brentley Romine  — 

Branden Grace had to take an unplayable and one-shot penalty Saturday at the Zurich Classic after hitting his tee ball into a tree root.
Golf Central

After being tied to LIV, Garrigus in Zurich mix

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

Robert Garrigus could be in line for a significant – and much-needed – payday at the Zurich Classic.  