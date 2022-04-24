Watch: Kevin Kisner, Scott Brown combine for quintuple bogey at Zurich Classic

Kevin Kisner and Scott Brown played 17 holes of alternate shot in 3 under on Sunday at the Zurich Classic. Unfortunately, they also had to play TPC Louisiana's par-3 ninth hole.

Kisner and Brown combined to card a quintuple-bogey 8 after putting three balls in the water.

Brown hit the first wayward shot, a tee ball from 183 yards that drew too much, hitting the bank short and left before kicking into the water. Kisner then dropped about 30 yards out, but his pitch suffered a similar fate. But they weren't done, as Brown, from the same lie as Kisner, chunked their fifth shot in the penalty area.

Finally, Kisner pitched on and Brown sank the 13-footer for the quintuple bogey.

The pair ended up shooting 2-over 74, finishing solo 35th and beating just four teams who made the cut.