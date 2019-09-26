Lee Westwood didn't turn any heads for most of Thursday during the opening round of the Dunhill Links Championship, but that all changed in the blink of an eye.

After starting the day on Carnoustie's 10th hole, Westwood turned in even par. One birdie, one bogey in an otherwise ho-hum outward nine. Much of his inward nine was the same, with a lone birdie at the par-5 sixth. However, sparks began to fly shortly after that with one swing.

Full-field scores from the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

Just right! Westwood aces No. 8 at Carnoustie

Better late than never, right? The ace moved Westwood to 3 under, where he would finish the day with an opening 69. Still, Westwood remains T-53 and six back of the lead held by Justin Walters.