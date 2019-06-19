Watch: Leishman shows his love for his lawn (?)

Getty Images

In a four-minute video we definitely weren’t expecting to see today, Marc Leishman unveils he has a borderline obsession with his 70-foot wide back yard. 

“It’s certainly a passion,” Leishman said, “bordering on an obsession.” 

Leishman revealed he mows his lawn nearly every single day, and as short as half an inch to emulate the feeling of a green. He uses several different mowers and strategies to create the perfect striped look and feel under his feet.

“I kind of became obsessed with how I could get stripes on it and just make it look like a green even though it didn’t play like one,” Leishman said. “I would say I’m kind of a perfectionist with this, just because it’s something I really enjoy.” 

More articles like this

Thumbnail
Golf Central

Leishman (back) WDs from Byron Nelson

BY Samantha Marks  — 

The morning of the first round of the AT&T Byron Nelson in Dallas, Texas, two players pull out of the event citing back injuries.

Thumbnail
News & Opinion

Tour looks to interview players during rounds

BY Doug Ferguson  — 

The PGA Tour might be taking another step toward connecting players with television viewers. If players are willing.

Thumbnail
News & Opinion

Def. champ leads Leishman by 3 at Aussie PGA

BY Associated Press  — 

Defending champion Cameron Smith shot a 5-under 67 Saturday to increase his lead to three strokes over Marc Leishman at the Australian PGA.