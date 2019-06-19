Watch: Leishman shows his love for his lawn (?)

In a four-minute video we definitely weren’t expecting to see today, Marc Leishman unveils he has a borderline obsession with his 70-foot wide back yard.

“It’s certainly a passion,” Leishman said, “bordering on an obsession.”

Leishman revealed he mows his lawn nearly every single day, and as short as half an inch to emulate the feeling of a green. He uses several different mowers and strategies to create the perfect striped look and feel under his feet.

“I kind of became obsessed with how I could get stripes on it and just make it look like a green even though it didn’t play like one,” Leishman said. “I would say I’m kind of a perfectionist with this, just because it’s something I really enjoy.”