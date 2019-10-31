Louis Oosthuizen’s first round at the WGC-HSBC Champions went from pretty good to pretty great with one swing at Sheshan International Golf Club.

Oosthuizen made a hole-in-one on the 197-yard, par-3 sixth hole on Thursday, landing his tee shot on the front of the green and watching it roll all the way until it disappeared into the bottom of the cup.

The ace was the fifth of the 2019-20 wraparound season, and while it didn’t win the 2010 Open champion a car, it did send him skyrocketing up the leaderboard. The world No. 26 sits inside the top 10 with 54 holes to play in China after a 4-under 68.