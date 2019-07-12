Watch: Glover sinks albatross at John Deere Classic

Getty Images

Sometimes things just go your way.

Such was the case for Lucas Glover on Friday during his second round at the John Deere Classic, when he came to the par-5 10th. He placed a perfect drive in the middle of the fairway and was left with 255 yards to the pin.

No need for the putter after Glover dialed up the right number on that one, moving him to 8 under for the week.

Glover's 2 on the card marks the second one at the John Deere Classic since 2000 and just the seventh double eagle of the season. That ties for the most albatrosses in a season since 1983.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Vegas leads midway through revitalizing John Deere Classic

BY Brentley Romine  — 

Jhonattan Vegas leads Andrew Landry by a shot at the halfway point of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run.
Golf Central

Diaz (62) leads Henley, Long at John Deere

BY Will Gray  — 

Needing a big result to save his Tour card, Russell Henley shot an opening 64 to headline the early leaders at the John Deere Classic.
Golf Central

Wolff (67) keeps momentum going at Deere

BY Brentley Romine  — 

The Matthew Wolff Show resumed Thursday at TPC Deere Run, as the newly minted PGA Tour winner opened the John Deere Classic in 67.