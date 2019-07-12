Sometimes things just go your way.

Such was the case for Lucas Glover on Friday during his second round at the John Deere Classic, when he came to the par-5 10th. He placed a perfect drive in the middle of the fairway and was left with 255 yards to the pin.

No need for the putter after Glover dialed up the right number on that one, moving him to 8 under for the week.

Glover's 2 on the card marks the second one at the John Deere Classic since 2000 and just the seventh double eagle of the season. That ties for the most albatrosses in a season since 1983.