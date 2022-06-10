×

WATCH: Mackenzie Hughes hits nasty toe shank at RBC Canadian Open

Getty Images

No Canadian has won his national open since Pat Fletcher in 1954. Mackenzie Hughes was hoping to change that this week at St. George's Golf and Country Club in Ontario.

Hughes started strong with a 4-under 66 that had him three shots off the Day 1 lead at the RBC Canadian Open. Fast forward to Friday: after a bogey on his opening hole, Hughes had a nasty toe shank at the par-4 fourth.

Full-field scores from RBC Canadian Open

Hughes’ tee shot on the fourth went 255 yards, landing in the thick, second cut of rough. He was also faced with a sidehill lie, 212 yards to the hole.

Using a fairway wood, Hughes took a big lash but caught the ball on the toe of his club, shanking it 47 yards, dead right and deeper into the rough.

Mackenzie Hughes toe shank play-by-play via ShotLink
ShotLink

Hughes scrambled to make a double-bogey 6 and went on to post a 5-over 75. He dropped to 1 over par for the tournament, eight off the lead. But he will have the weekend to rally as he made the cut on the number.

More articles like this
News & Opinion

Unfazed Gooch wins RSM for maiden Tour win

BY Associated Press  — 

Talor Gooch was playing too well to get fazed by anything Sunday in the RSM Classic, and it paid off with his first PGA Tour title.
Golf Central

Ball stuck in tree ends Hughes' U.S. Open dream

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Mackenzie Hughes was two off the lead with eight holes to play before getting the worst break of the championship.
News & Opinion

U.S. Open leaderboard is a beauty through three; is it time to cue the carnage?

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

The leaderboard has shaped up nicely at through three rounds of the U.S. Open. Now, it's time for the drama to begin.