No Canadian has won his national open since Pat Fletcher in 1954. Mackenzie Hughes was hoping to change that this week at St. George's Golf and Country Club in Ontario.

Hughes started strong with a 4-under 66 that had him three shots off the Day 1 lead at the RBC Canadian Open. Fast forward to Friday: after a bogey on his opening hole, Hughes had a nasty toe shank at the par-4 fourth.

Hughes’ tee shot on the fourth went 255 yards, landing in the thick, second cut of rough. He was also faced with a sidehill lie, 212 yards to the hole.

Using a fairway wood, Hughes took a big lash but caught the ball on the toe of his club, shanking it 47 yards, dead right and deeper into the rough.

Hughes scrambled to make a double-bogey 6 and went on to post a 5-over 75. He dropped to 1 over par for the tournament, eight off the lead. But he will have the weekend to rally as he made the cut on the number.