Watch: Matt Jones chucks putter in water at Bay Hill; putts with sand wedge

Matt Jones took a page out of Matt Every's playbook.

No, it doesn't appear Jones won't emerge victorious at Bay Hill as Every did in 2014 and '15, but the 41-year-old Aussie let his club fly, as Every has famously done before, after a disappointing start to his Saturday at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Aside from a 5-footer on the first hole, Jones didn't drop a putt longer than 3 feet on the front-nine. So with frustrations brewing, he missed an 8-foot birdie putt on No. 11 and despite tapping in for par, he picked up his ball and shot putted his flatstick into the water.

"Did you hear what he said? He said, 'I'm done, I’ve had enough of it,'" Steve Sands said on the NBC broadcast following the episode.

Full-field scores from the Arnold Palmer Invitational

Jones tosses putter away after missing a putt

For the rest of his round, Jones was forced to putt with a sand wedge and on the first hole after chucking his putter, he was 1 foot away from sinking a 41-foot birdie putt. However, he wouldn't record a birdie or better for the rest of the day and was 64th in strokes gained: putting on Saturday en route to shooting a 76. He currently sits T-58 at 5 over.

A rough round for the two-time Tour winner, but everyone has had one of those days on the course.

“I think every golfer out there has had some fit of anger at some point and tossed a club,” NBC analyst Peter Jacobsen said on the call.